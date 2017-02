HONG KONG, Sept 1 Europe-focused clothing retailer Esprit Holdings said it was set to post a sharp drop in 2010/11 profit as a result of one-off costs related to restructuring.

"It is expected that the net profit of the group for the year ended June 30, 2011 will record a significant decrease due to one-off restructuring costs," the company said on Thursday.

Esprit, whose results are due on Sept. 15, also said its board had approved a strategic plan to restructure store operations. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Dan Lalor)