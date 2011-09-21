FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The knock-on effects from the European sovereign debt crisis have led to considerably higher risks of financial instability in Europe, the continent's super-watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board said on Wednesday.

"Risks to the stability of the EU financial system have increased considerably," the ESRB said in a statement.

"The high interconnectedness in the EU financial system has led to a rapidly rising risk of significant contagion. This threatens financial stability in the EU as a whole and adversely impacts the real economy in Europe and beyond."

The ESRB also addressed concern about high-frequency trading and exchange-traded products by suggesting targeted disclosure and increased cooperation between securities market and banking sector supervisors might be needed, among a number of measures.

The ESRB is designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's financial system and flag up any emerging problems for relevant authorities to act on.

It opened for business at the start of the year, billed as one of Europe's main responses to avoid a repeat of the recent financial crisis.

It has no formal teeth, although if it is not satisfied with authorities' reactions, it has the option of going public with its fears. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Martin Santa)