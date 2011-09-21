FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The knock-on effects from the
European sovereign debt crisis have led to considerably higher
risks of financial instability in Europe, the continent's
super-watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board said on
Wednesday.
"Risks to the stability of the EU financial system have
increased considerably," the ESRB said in a statement.
"The high interconnectedness in the EU financial system has
led to a rapidly rising risk of significant contagion. This
threatens financial stability in the EU as a whole and adversely
impacts the real economy in Europe and beyond."
The ESRB also addressed concern about high-frequency trading
and exchange-traded products by suggesting targeted disclosure
and increased cooperation between securities market and banking
sector supervisors might be needed, among a number of measures.
The ESRB is designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's
financial system and flag up any emerging problems for relevant
authorities to act on.
It opened for business at the start of the year, billed as
one of Europe's main responses to avoid a repeat of the recent
financial crisis.
It has no formal teeth, although if it is not satisfied with
authorities' reactions, it has the option of going public with
its fears.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Martin Santa)