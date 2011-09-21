* Risks to stability of EU financial system increased
considerably
* ESRB sees rapidly rising risk of significant contagion
* ESRB calls upon supervisors to strengthen EU banks'
capital
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 The knock-on effects from the
European sovereign debt crisis have led to considerably higher
risks of financial instability in Europe, the continent's
super-watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board said on
Wednesday.
"Risks to the stability of the EU financial system have
increased considerably," the ESRB said in a statement.
"The high inter-connectedness in the EU financial system has
led to a rapidly rising risk of significant contagion. This
threatens financial stability in the EU as a whole and adversely
impacts the real economy in Europe and beyond."
European policymakers are widely seen as being slow in the
fight to contain the crisis, and the International Monetary Fund
warned on Tuesday that Europe and the United States could slip
back into recession next year without bold action.
The ESRB, designed to take a bird's eye view of Europe's
financial system and flag up any emerging problems for relevant
authorities to act on, called for "decisive and swift action".
It said supervisors "should coordinate efforts to strengthen
bank capital, including having recourse to backstop facilities,
taking also into account the need for transparent and consistent
valuation of sovereign exposures".
The ESRB echoes comments made by the International Monetary
Fund in August when it called for a recapitalisation of European
banks -- a move that was fiercely criticised by bank executives
at the time.
But since then, banks have become increasingly shy
of lending to each other, more often turning now to the European
Central Bank for funding and deposits. In the ECB's most recent
weekly tender, banks took 201 billion euros -- the highest sum
since early February.
For potential backstop, the ESRB pointed to the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), which can lend to
governments in order for them to recapitalise their banks.
The ESRB also addressed concern about high-frequency trading
and exchange-traded products by suggesting targeted disclosure
and increased cooperation between securities market and banking
sector supervisors might be needed, among a number of measures.
The ESRB opened for business at the start of the year,
billed as one of Europe's main responses to avoid a repeat of
the recent financial crisis. It has no formal teeth, although if
it is not satisfied with authorities' reactions, it has the
option of going public with its fears.
