BERLIN Nov 8 Below are highlights of comments
made at a conference to mark the first anniversary on the
Europe's new financial super-watchdog the European Systemic Risk
Board.
Swiss National Bank President Philipp Hildebrand, Riksbank
Governor Stefan Ingves, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and
ECB Executive Board member Juergen Stark are all due to speak at
the event.
BUNDESBANK PRESIDENT JENS WEIDMAN
"With respect to monetary policy, there is the substantial
risk that involvement in crisis resolution may entail a burden
shifting from fiscal to monetary policy, and the ultimately
necessary political action to address the root cause of the
crisis might be delayed, incomplete, or not happening at all."
"Governments may have a short-sighted incentive to use
monetary policy to finance public debt, despite the substantial
risk it entails. It undermines the incentives for sound public
finances, creates appetite for ever more of that sweet poison
and harms the credibility of the central bank in its quest for
price stability."
VIOLATING EURO TREATY
"Proposals to involve the Eurosystem in leveraging the EFSF
- be it through a refinancing of the EFSF by the central bank or
most recently via the use of currency reserves as collateral for
an SPV buying government bonds - would be a clear violation of
this prohibition."
"The current crisis cannot be solved by destroying its
stability oriented basis. Hence, I am glad that also the German
government echoed our resistance to the use of German currency
or gold reserves in funding financial assistance to other EMU
members."
CRISIS EFFORTS NOT ENOUGH
"So far, the decisions taken for crisis resolution within
the monetary union have not addressed these issues sufficiently
as the recent aggravation of the crisis has shown."
"The euro area is currently caught up in the fact that its
framework has, in the course of the crisis, increasingly lost
consistency. This is harming the credibility of the current
rescue packages."
"While risks stemming from undesirable and self-inflicted
developments in individual countries have been increasingly
communalised by the assistance packages, the ultimate
decision-making power has remained on the national level and the
conditionality that was intended to rein in national
policymakers has been increasingly relaxed."
SWISS NATIONAL BANK PRESIDENT PHILIPP HILDEBRAND
"The ongoing financial crisis has unleashed devastating
forces and we are in the midst, in many ways, of these forces."
"The crisis has also brought clarity about some fundamental
flaws in the financial system as it existed, or as it evolved,
heading into the crisis. It is our responsibility, as
policymakers, to work relentlessly and with full determination
to address these flaws and strengthen the system's resilience
for the future."
ON LIMITS OF INFLATION-TARGETING MONETARY POLICY
"A clear lesson, one of the most powerful lessons from the
crisis is that monetary policy that ensures price stability is a
key ingredient for macro economic stability but it does not
necessarily avoid the build up of excesses in the economies...
it does not guarantee financial stability."
ON BEEFING UP SNB'S POWERS
"The most prominent area of regulation that we have in mind
is that it should be the SNB's responsibility to mandate a
counter cyclical capital buffer as it has been set up in Basel
III."
"We feel that we should have a more formal role to play on
deciding on regulation that clearly impacts on financial
stability. We are not suggesting that we have to have a voice in
all regulation, but in the regulation that will have a direct
bearing on financial stability."
SWEDISH RIKSBANK GOVERNOR STEFAN INGVES
"There is need for coordinated action by EU supervisors to
strengthen the capital of banks."
"There is a need for a transparent and consistent valuation
of sovereign exposures."
"There is a need for speedy implementation of the July 21
measures to address the risks of contagion... and there is also
a need to be co-ordinated and a need to be consistent when it
comes to creating policy by all policymakers involved."
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Veronica Ek; editing by Ron Askew)