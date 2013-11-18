Nov 18 ESSA Bancorp Inc : * Essa bancorp, inc., and Franklin security bancorp announce signing of merger

agreement * Under terms of agreement, stockholders of fsb will receive $9.75 per share or

an aggregate of approximately $15.7 million * Says the merger is expected to be immediately accretive to Essa bancorp's

earnings upon closing * Says targeting earnings per share accretion of $0.03 per share in the first

clean quarter * Under deal Essa Bancorp will acquire Franklin security bancorp and its wholly

owned unit in an all cash transaction * Essa Bancorp expects to retain richard mebane, Franklin Security's CEO, who

will be a market president