Nov 18 ESSA Bancorp Inc :
* Essa bancorp, inc., and Franklin security bancorp announce
signing of merger
agreement
* Under terms of agreement, stockholders of fsb will receive
$9.75 per share or
an aggregate of approximately $15.7 million
* Says the merger is expected to be immediately accretive to
Essa bancorp's
earnings upon closing
* Says targeting earnings per share accretion of $0.03 per
share in the first
clean quarter
* Under deal Essa Bancorp will acquire Franklin security
bancorp and its wholly
owned unit in an all cash transaction
* Essa Bancorp expects to retain richard mebane, Franklin
Security's CEO, who
will be a market president
