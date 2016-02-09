MUMBAI Feb 9 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
is still carrying out due diligence to buy a stake in
Essar Oil Ltd, the Indian group which runs India's
second biggest private sector refinery said on Tuesday.
Rosneft signed a preliminary deal in July last year to
acquire up to 49 percent in Essar Oil, controlled by the Indian
billionaire Ruia brothers.
"Rosneft is in advanced stage to conclude the due diligence
process and it will still take some time before the deal is
finally closed," Essar Oil Managing Director L.K. Gupta said on
a media conference call after announcing quarterly results.
Gupta said the talks with Rosneft were exclusive, and that
the company would not comment on "market rumours" on whether
Essar Oil was in talks with other global oil and gas companies
about further stake sales.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that the company was in talks
with Saudi Arabia's biggest oil company Saudi Aramco and
National Iranian Oil Company to sell a stake in its refinery.
Essar, whose business interests include steel, oil and gas,
power and ports, has been forced to consider selling assets to
reduce its debt, after expanding in India and overseas.
Essar Oil on Tuesday posted a seven-fold jump in net profit
for the December quarter, its last quarter as a listed company
on the Indian stock exchanges, to 3.64 billion rupees ($54
million) helped by a near doubling of its gross refining margin.
The company, which is officially de-listed from Feb. 10,
said its gross refining margin, an important gauge of
profitability for an oil refiner, rose to $13.25 per barrel.
Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, is yet to
decide whether it will increase its imports from Tehran, Gupta
said. "It depends on economic consideration... and whether the
crude fits our basket."
Essar Oil currently owes $2.5 billion to Iran, he said.
The company imported 96 percent more oil from Iran in
December compared with the preceding month, tanker arrival data
made available to Reuters shows, buoyed by the prospects of a
lifting of Western sanctions.
($1 = 68.0395 Indian rupees)
