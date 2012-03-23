LONDON, March 23 Essar Energy is
looking to process more heavy crude from South America once its
refinery in India completes an expansion later this year,
reducing the overall proportion of Iranian crude intake, a
company spokesman said on Friday.
The move to diversify the Vadinar refinery's crude slate
comes as the U.S. and Europe push ahead with oil sanctions on
Iran due to a growing dispute over Tehran's nuclear capability.
"At Vadinar, the crude mix will show a significant change
post-March, given our coker configuration. Ultra-heavy crudes
will increase to around 60 percent of the crude basket from 20
percent," the Essar spokesman said.
"This means that, post-expansion, we need around 85 to 90
million barrels of ultra-heavy crudes each year. We have already
secured crude agreements with Cairn India and the national oil
companies of Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela."
The spokesman declined to specify volumes.
The Vadinar refinery, located on the coast of Gujarat, is
expected to continue to buy about the same volume of Iranian
crude, even after the expansion.
These South American countries and Iran are producers of
heavy crude oil, typically sold at discounts to international
benchmark allowing complex refineries to lock-in higher profit
margins.
Asian buyers are being pressured to cut back Iranian crude
volumes ahead of the EU ban on Iranian crude imports as of July
1.
By September, Vadinar's crude oil processing capacity will
be boosted to 405,000 barrels per day (bpd) form 375,00 bpd,
while it will also become a more complex refinery with a
complexity indicator of 11.8 from 6.1.
Essar also operates the Stanlow refinery in the UK.
The UK plant is seeking to diversify its crude slate to
improve cost efficiencies, switching from relatively expensive
North Sea to crudes from North and West Africa as well as
Canada, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana and Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by David
Hulmes)