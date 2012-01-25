* Essar bought Dudley processing plant in 2012
LONDON Jan 25 India's Essar Steel
is reducing stocks at its steel precessing facility in
Dudley, UK, ahead of the financial year-end and will restock
once market demand improves, a spokesman for the company said
late on Tuesday.
"Essar is committed to the UK steel market, which it sees as
having a lot of potential into the long term, and is committed
to the business and employees at Dudley," Andrew Turpin, a
spokesman for the company said when asked whether the company
was planning to reduce operations due to weaker market
conditions in Britain.
"The only change currently taking place is some destocking
ahead of the end of the financial year. New products and stocks
will be brought in due course and as market demand improves."
Weak market conditions have pushed some steel producers and
processors in Britain and western Europe to cut, or shut down
operations in the last few months.
Tata steel for example said it will cut about 200 jobs at
four of its five European steel tube-producing plants, one of
which is based in Britain.
Essar UK has processed steel at a 300,000 tonnes a year rate
in the last few months and has a maximum capacity of 500,000
tonnes per year.
The Indian steel conglomerate acquired the Dudley plant, in
the West Midlands, UK, in June 2010.
