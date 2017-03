May 7 Essar Energy Plc :

* Announcement of equity swap unwind

* Today announcing in accordance with rule 26 of takeover code that website of EGFL has been updated to include an unwind notice from EGFL

* Website of EGFL has been updated to include a hedge position unwind notification from Standard Chartered Bank each dated 7 May 2014, relating to equity swap transaction dated 18 January 2011 between Standard Chartered Bank and EGFL.