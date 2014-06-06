June 6 Essar Global Fund Limited :
* Shares offer now closed
* As closing date of shares offer of 1.00 p.m. (London time)
on 6 June 2014 set out in announcement made on 23 May 2014 has
now passed, Bidco confirms that shares offer is now closed and
is no longer capable of acceptance
* Had received valid acceptances of shares offer in respect
of 275,361,820 Essar Energy shares (representing about 21.13 pct
of total issued share capital and about 95.98 pct of Essar
Energy shares to which shares offer relates)
* Bidco is today implementing procedure to squeeze out all
of outstanding Essar Energy shares which it does not already own
or has not already acquired
* Bidco expects outstanding Essar Energy shares will be
compulsorily acquired on or shortly after 18 July 2014
