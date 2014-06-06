June 6 Essar Global Fund Limited :

* Shares offer now closed

* As closing date of shares offer of 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 6 June 2014 set out in announcement made on 23 May 2014 has now passed, Bidco confirms that shares offer is now closed and is no longer capable of acceptance

* Had received valid acceptances of shares offer in respect of 275,361,820 Essar Energy shares (representing about 21.13 pct of total issued share capital and about 95.98 pct of Essar Energy shares to which shares offer relates)

* Bidco is today implementing procedure to squeeze out all of outstanding Essar Energy shares which it does not already own or has not already acquired

* Bidco expects outstanding Essar Energy shares will be compulsorily acquired on or shortly after 18 July 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: