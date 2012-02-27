* FY earnings down 10 pct to $624.8 mln vs $685 mln forecast (Adds detail)

LONDON Feb 27 India-focused refiner and power generator Essar Energy said core earnings fell 10 percent in 2011, falling short of analyst forecasts due to weaker refining margins and depreciation of the Rupee in the second half of the year.

The company posted full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $624.8 million. That compared with $696.5 million in 2010 and the $685 million average of 10 analysts' forecasts supplied by the company.

Essar Energy -- 77 percent-owned by privately-held Indian conglomerate Essar Group -- is the majority shareholder in India-listed Essar Oil which is currently seeking a review of an Indian court ruling against it over a deferred payment of sales tax.

Shares in Essar, which are worth less than a third of the value of their listing price in 2010 and have fallen by 41 percent in the last three months, closed at 126 pence on Friday, valuing the company at about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.5 billion). ($1 = 0.6306 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Hoskins)