* FY earnings down 10 pct to $624.8 mln vs $685 mln forecast
LONDON Feb 27 India-focused refiner and
power generator Essar Energy said core earnings fell 10
percent in 2011, falling short of analyst forecasts due to
weaker refining margins and depreciation of the Rupee in the
second half of the year.
The company posted full-year earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $624.8 million. That
compared with $696.5 million in 2010 and the $685 million
average of 10 analysts' forecasts supplied by the company.
Essar Energy -- 77 percent-owned by privately-held Indian
conglomerate Essar Group -- is the majority shareholder in
India-listed Essar Oil which is currently seeking a
review of an Indian court ruling against it over a deferred
payment of sales tax.
Shares in Essar, which are worth less than a third of the
value of their listing price in 2010 and have fallen by 41
percent in the last three months, closed at 126 pence on Friday,
valuing the company at about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.5 billion).
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Hoskins)