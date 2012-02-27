* Year earnings down 10 pct to $624.8 mln vs $685 mln
forecast
* Says to delay three India power projects
* CEO says confident on being able to repay deferred sales
tax
* Shares fall 16 percent
(Adds further CEO comment)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 27 India-focused Essar Energy
posted a 10 percent fall in 2011 core earnings that
missed expectations, hit by lower refining margins and a
weakening rupee, and said it would put power projects on ice.
Essar is facing twin setbacks in India, its key market for
oil products and electricity, due to delays in government
approval to mine cheaper coal from its own resources and a court
ruling which ended a tax break for a subsidiary.
"The full-year results reflect challenges on funding
position, project execution and fuel sourcing," Deutsche Bank
analysts said.
Full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $625 million, compared with an
analyst forecast for $685 million supplied by the company.
Essar shares, worth less than a third of their 2010 listing
price, were down 16 percent to 106.4 pence at 1515 GMT, an
all-time low, making the company the biggest loser on Britain's
bluechip index.
Essar Energy -- 77 percent-owned by privately held Indian
conglomerate Essar Group -- is the majority shareholder in
India-listed Essar Oil which has filed a petition for
a review of an Indian court ruling ending its ability to defer
payment of sales tax.
Essar Oil had deferred $1.24 billion under a tax break from
the government of India's western state of Gujarat, where the
company's Vadinar refinery is located. Under the previous deal,
the sales tax had been repayable from 2021 onwards.
Naresh Nayyar, chief executive of Essar Energy, said he was
confident that any repayments due will be met through internal
funding and new loan facilities, and that Essar Energy will be
able to refinance a $450 million loan which expires in December.
"We don't see any issue of raising this capital or raising
these funds and meeting our obligations in the case that our
review petition is not successful," he said on a call with
reporters.
In parallel to the petition, Nayyar said the company was
also in discussions regarding a possible repayment schedule.
"Our initial discussions with the Gujurat state is that yes
we'd like to make this payment in installments over a period of
five to seven years," he said.
The company also said it might not participate in any future
equity hike undertaken by Essar Oil, which said earlier in
February that it needed to raise around $609 million over the
next 12 to 15 months, raising the possibility that Essar
Energy's 87 percent stake in Essar Oil could fall.
Essar Energy said it was having to source higher cost coal
from outside India to fuel its power stations as it awaited
government clearance for it to be able to start mining its own
coal.
As a result, Essar said it would delay plans for three power
projects which would require $3.1 billion of investment.
"Essar Energy has also decided to progress the construction
of three of its later stage power projects at Salaya II, Salaya
III and Navabharat I, totalling 2,970MW, which were due to be
commissioned in 2014, only against certain milestones," said the
company.
Deutsche Bank analysts said that the decision to delay the
power projects and not participate in the Essar Oil capital
raise would give Essar Energy more headroom and make refinancing
attempts easier.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Cowell and Jon
Loades-Carter)