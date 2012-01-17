* Court says firm can no longer benefit from tax deferral
scheme
* Company has benefited from deferred sales tax of $1.24 bln
* Spokesman says company needs to clarify how much tax to be
paid back and when
* Shares close down 26 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Jan 17 A court ruling against
London-listed Essar Energy's India-focused oil refiner
wiped off over a quarter of the company's share market value on
Tuesday.
Essar Energy said that the ruling by India's Supreme Court
means Essar Oil, the India-listed business in which
Essar Energy owns a 87 percent stake, will no longer be able to
defer payment of a sales tax, having hitherto benefited from
deferrals of $1.24 billion.
Shares in Essar Energy plunged as much as 38 percent before
paring earlier losses to close down 26 percent at 127 pence,
their lowest level ever, and meaning $5.95 billion has been
wiped off the company's value since it floated under two years
ago.
"This benefit they were getting, which is reasonably
considerable, they're not going to get going forward. That's
going to hit their financials," said an analyst who declined to
be named.
He added that the shares were also hurt by the uncertainty
as to when the company would now have to pay back the sales tax
it owes. Under the previous deal, the sales tax had been
repayable from 2021 onwards.
"We need to clarify how much and when we might need to pay
back and how payments might be made," an Essar Energy spokesman
told Reuters.
The company said in its statement that it would provide
further information on the matter after studying the Supreme
Court's judgement.
Essar Energy also needs to clarify whether it has the right
to appeal against the judgment, added the spokesman.
The company, whose listing in mid-2010 was trumpeted as
London's largest market debut since 2007, is now likely to slip
out of Britain's FTSE 100 index at the next reshuffle.
Its share price has also been hurt by a series of delays to
power projects and a fraud charge against its chairman.
At a closing price of 127 pence, Essar has a market
capitalisation of 1.66 billion pounds ($2.55 billion).
The latest ruling invalidates a judgment made by the Gujarat
High Court in 2008, the state where Essar Oil's Vladinar
refinery is located, which ruled in favour of the company being
permitted to pay the sales tax in deferred instalments.
Essar Energy, which has a presence in the UK after buying
Royal Dutch Shell's Stanlow refinery in 2011, is 77
percent-owned by privately-held Indian conglomerate Essar Group
which has interests spanning energy, telecoms, steel and
shipping.
($1=0.6513 British pounds)
