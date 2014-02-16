LONDON Feb 16 Essar Energy's majority
shareholder is expected to make a bid for the remainder of
shares it does not own in the coming days at a price tag of no
more than 75 pence per share, the Sunday Times reported.
The newspaper did not give its source for the figure.
The shareholder, Essar Global Fund, had said on Friday it
was considering an offer for its missing 22 percent stake at a
"modest" premium to the company's Thursday closing price of 60
pence.
The Indian oil and gas company's stock has been steadily
declining since its London listing four years ago that started
at 420 pence.
Standard Life, which holds a minority stake in Essar Energy,
said that Essar Global's plans would deprive small shareholders
of the company's future growth value.
"This potential bid is an example of cynical opportunism and
should not be allowed to proceed," David Cumming, head of
equities at Standard Life Investments, said in a statement sent
to journalists.
The Sunday Times reported that Russian bank VTB will finance
Essar Global's bid.
Essar Energy and Essar Global declined to comment.