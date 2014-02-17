* Essar Global Fund proposes offer of 70 pence per share
* Two minority shareholders say bid 'opportunistic'
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct
By Esha Vaish and Karen Rebelo
Feb 17 Shares in Essar Energy Plc,
controlled by India's billionaire Ruia brothers, rose as much as
6 percent on Monday after it received a possible takeover offer
from its largest shareholder worth about 900 million pounds
($1.51 billion).
The proposal from Essar Global Fund included a possible
offer of 70 pence per share for the 22 percent stake it does not
already own in Essar Energy.
Brothers Ravi and Shashi Ruia, founders of the privately
owned Essar Group, whose interests span energy, telecoms, steel
and shipping, are also 'beneficiaries' of Essar Global Fund.
However, minority investors such as Henderson Global
Investors and Standard Life were vocal about their displeasure
with the proposed offer, which they deemed to be
"opportunistic".
The Indian oil and gas company's stock closed up 3.3 percent
at 68.15 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday after
hitting a high of 70.00. Shares in the FTSE 250 company have
steadily declined since its London listing four years ago at 420
pence.
Essar Global had said on Friday that it could make an offer
on its own or as part of a consortium at a "modest" premium to
the company's Thursday share close of 60 pence on the London
Stock Exchange.
Standard Life criticised Essar Global's proposal in a
statement on Sunday, saying the bid would deprive small
shareholders of the company's future growth value.
"I think some investors may feel that they would have rather
held out. It would be nicer to see the parents maybe give the
chance of hoping for an eventual stronger recovery in the share
price," Adam Forsyth, analyst at Arden Partners, told Reuters.
Essar Energy, which owns a series of power and oil assets in
India, also operates UK's second biggest oil refinery - Stanlow
in northwest England.
The London-listed company said the proposal would be
considered by an independent committee of members, thus avoiding
any conflict of interest.
It declined to comment further on Monday. A spokesman for
Capital World Investors - Essar's second-largest shareholder,
also declined to comment.
Essar Global has also made a possible offer to buy Essar
Energy's 4.25 percent convertible bonds due 2016 for 80 pence
per share.
Essar Global's latest move is a U-turn from its earlier plan
to sell shares to dilute its 78.02 percent stake in Essar Energy
so the company could meet UK listing requirements, which mandate
that at least 25 percent of a company's stock be available for
trading.
($1 = 0.5977 British pounds)
