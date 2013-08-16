Aug 16 Essar Energy Plc said
first-quarter refining margins at its Stanlow refinery in the UK
fell by more than a third due to weaker diesel and jet prices
relative to gasoline.
The London-listed power, oil and gas arm of privately owned
Indian conglomerate Essar Group, said throughput at its Stanlow
refinery fell about 2 percent to 19.27 million barrels.
Current price gross refining margins at the 296,000 barrel
per day Stanlow refinery in northwest England fell to $4.86 per
barrel from $7.53 a year earlier.
The company said preparations were at an advanced stage for
a turnaround at Stanlow in the second half of fiscal 2014.
Essar Energy's oil refining unit and India's second largest
private refiner, Essar Oil, earlier this week reported
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation of 11.06 billion Indian rupees ($180.06 million)
for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of 1.78
billion Indian rupees.