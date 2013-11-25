(Corrects paragraph 3 to say current price EBITDA, not operational EBITDA)

Nov 25 Power plant operator and oil refiner Essar Energy Plc reported a 7 percent decline in first-half core earnings as the impact of a weak rupee offset higher margins at the India-focussed company's key Vadinar refinery.

The London-listed power, oil and gas arm of privately held Indian conglomerate Essar Group said it had taken a $483 million hit due to the rupee's depreciation, the majority of which was unrealised.

Current price earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $543.7 million in the six months ended Sept. 30 from $582.6 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $13.4 billion. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)