July 2 India-focused Essar Energy Plc
said it agreed to sell a 50 per cent stake in an offshore gas
exploration block in Vietnam to Italian oil major Eni
SpA.
Eni will assume operator status for the block under the
terms of the transaction.
Further investment is required to establish gas reserves in
the block and no gas is being produced at present, Essar Energy
said.
Block 114 is located in shallow waters off the coast of
Vietnam and has undiscovered inplace resources of about 1
trillion cubic feet of gas, according to Essar Energy's website.
The company was not immediately available to comment on
further details of the transaction, including the value of the
deal.
Shares in Essar Energy - 77 percent-owned by privately held
Indian conglomerate Essar Group - closed at 122 pence on Friday
on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)