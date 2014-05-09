May 9 Essar Global Fund Ltd -

* Offers declared wholly unconditional and extension of offers

* Bidco is today waiving all of conditions to offers as set out in offer document, and is treating each such condition as satisfied

* Is pleased to announce that shares offer and bonds offer are both declared wholly unconditional

* Bidco further announces that shares offer and bonds offer are both being extended and will remain open for acceptance until next closing date which will be 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 23 may 2014

* Essar Energy shareholders who have not yet accepted shares offer and Essar Energy convertible bondholders who have not yet accepted bonds offer are urged to do so as soon as possible