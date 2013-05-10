MUMBAI May 10 India's Essar Oil hopes
to refinance about $1.8 billion worth of debt in 3-6 months, LK
Gupta, chief executive officer and managing director, told
reporters on Friday.
"The focus is on dollarisation of debt. We expect to
complete this in the next 3-6 months," Gupta said.
Essar Oil has RBI approval for refinancing upto $2.27
billion of rupee debt to dollars, and so far it has refinanced
$481 million.
The privately-run refiner posted a net profit of 2 billion
rupees in the quarter ended March. 31, from a loss of 5.15
billion rupees in the same period a year ago.