MUMBAI, March 29 India's Essar Oil expects its revenue to grow by 35 percent in the fiscal year starting on April 1 helped by improved refining capacity, its Chief Executive L. K. Gupta said on Thursday.

London-listed Essar Energy -- 77 percent-owned by privately held Indian conglomerate Essar Group -- is the majority shareholder in India-listed Essar Oil. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)