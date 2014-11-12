Nov 12 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components, said it would acquire the specialist packaging division of Clondalkin Group, owned by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, for $455 million.

The acquisition, which would boost its healthcare packaging offering, would be free of cash, debt and debt-equivalent items, and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2015, Essentra said in a statement. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)