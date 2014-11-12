Platinum Equity raises new $6.5 bln global buyout fund
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
Nov 12 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components, said it would acquire the specialist packaging division of Clondalkin Group, owned by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, for $455 million.
The acquisition, which would boost its healthcare packaging offering, would be free of cash, debt and debt-equivalent items, and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2015, Essentra said in a statement. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 13 Platinum Equity LLC said on Monday it had finished raising a new $6.5 billion global buyout fund, its largest ever, underscoring healthy investor demand for private equity investments.
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.