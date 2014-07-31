July 31 Essentra Plc :

* 19% increase in half year dividend to 5.7p per share.

* Revenue up 20% at constant fx (like-for-like +9%) to £431m.

* Interim dividend 5.7 pence per share

* Adjusted operating profit 2 up 14% (constant fx) to £69m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: