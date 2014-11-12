Nov 12 Essentra Plc :

* Acquisition of Clondalkin specialist packaging division for $455 mln

* Transaction would be free of cash, debt, debt-equivalent items and tax assets

* Consideration will be funded in part by a placing of up to 23,659,761 new ordinary shares

* Completion is subject to customary closing conditions, which are anticipated to be satisfied in Q1 2015