June 9 Essentra Plc, a supplier of
speciality plastic and packaging components, warned of lower
full-year adjusted operating profit, citing challenging market
conditions in filter products and delays in some large projects.
The company, whose filter products are used in tobacco,
health and personal care and consumer goods, said it expects
adjusted operating profit to be between 155 million pounds and
165 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31 2016, compared
with 171.5 million pounds ($248.8 million) last year.
Revenue is expected to be broadly unchanged from the 1.09
billion pounds it reported last year, Essentra said.
The company, whose products range from cigarette filters to
adhesives, said site integration in health and personal care
packaging had resulted in some short-term operational issues in
both the US and the UK, hurting revenue and operating profit.
($1 = 0.6891 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)