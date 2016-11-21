Nov 21 Essentra Plc, a supplier of
speciality plastic and packaging components, cut its full-year
adjusted operating profit estimate for a second time this year,
citing challenging market conditions for filter products in
China.
* The company, whose filter products are used in tobacco,
health and personal care and consumer goods, said it expected
adjusted operating profit to be between 137 million pounds
($169.32 million) and 142 million pounds for the year ending on
Dec. 31, 2016.
* It had previously expected full-year adjusted operating
profit to come in between 155 million pounds and 165 million
pounds, lower than 171.5 million pounds reported last year.
* "Taken in conjunction with the continuing prolonged
underlying softness in the Chinese market, these factors have
resulted in lower-than-expected volume across the site
footprint, which has a consequent impact on both revenue and
operating profit," the company said in a statement.
* The filters business accounted for about 27 percent of
Essentra's 2015 revenue.
* The company, whose products range from cigarette filters
to adhesives, said integrated sites in health and personal care
packaging in both the United States and the UK have not seen
required rate of month-on-month uplift in both revenue and
operating profit which was anticipated.
($1 = 0.8091 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)