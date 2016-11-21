(Recasts, adds analysts comments, background, updates shares)
Nov 21 Essentra Plc, a supplier of
speciality plastic and packaging components, cut its full-year
adjusted operating profit estimate for a second time this year,
citing challenging market conditions for filter products in
China.
Shares of the company slumped as much as 21 percent, falling
to their lowest since 2012, and costing the company about 272
million pounds ($335.29 million) of its equity value.
Essentra, whose filter products are used in tobacco, health
and personal care and consumer goods, had said in June that a
slowdown in China and higher tax on tobacco products in India
could hurt its full-year sales.
The company's statement on Monday revealed that the health
and personal care packaging business - its biggest segment by
revenue - also faced trouble.
Essentra said its integrated sites in health and personal
care packaging in both the United States and the UK have not
seen the expected rate of month-on-month uplift in both revenue
and operating profit.
"Today's statement is a horrible one, with a 12.5 percent
lowering of guidance at the mid-point, and multiple issues
cited. This will be taken badly by the market, management
deservedly will be castigated and there are many tough questions
for the new CEO to answer," Jefferies analyst Andy Douglas said
in a note to clients.
The filters business accounted for about 27 percent of
Essentra's 2015 revenue and the healthcare and personal care
packaging unit brought in about 36 percent of its 2015 total
revenue.
The company, whose products range from cigarette filters to
adhesives, said it expected adjusted operating profit to be
between 137 million pounds ($169.32 million) and 142 million
pounds for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016.
It had previously expected full-year adjusted operating
profit to come in between 155 million pounds and 165 million
pounds, lower than the 171.5 million pounds reported last year.
"Taken in conjunction with the continuing prolonged
underlying softness in the Chinese market, these factors have
resulted in lower-than-expected volume across the site
footprint, which has a consequent impact on both revenue and
operating profit," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8112 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing
by Sunil Nair)