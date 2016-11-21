(Recasts, adds analysts comments, background, updates shares)

Nov 21 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components, cut its full-year adjusted operating profit estimate for a second time this year, citing challenging market conditions for filter products in China.

Shares of the company slumped as much as 21 percent, falling to their lowest since 2012, and costing the company about 272 million pounds ($335.29 million) of its equity value.

Essentra, whose filter products are used in tobacco, health and personal care and consumer goods, had said in June that a slowdown in China and higher tax on tobacco products in India could hurt its full-year sales.

The company's statement on Monday revealed that the health and personal care packaging business - its biggest segment by revenue - also faced trouble.

Essentra said its integrated sites in health and personal care packaging in both the United States and the UK have not seen the expected rate of month-on-month uplift in both revenue and operating profit.

"Today's statement is a horrible one, with a 12.5 percent lowering of guidance at the mid-point, and multiple issues cited. This will be taken badly by the market, management deservedly will be castigated and there are many tough questions for the new CEO to answer," Jefferies analyst Andy Douglas said in a note to clients.

The filters business accounted for about 27 percent of Essentra's 2015 revenue and the healthcare and personal care packaging unit brought in about 36 percent of its 2015 total revenue.

The company, whose products range from cigarette filters to adhesives, said it expected adjusted operating profit to be between 137 million pounds ($169.32 million) and 142 million pounds for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016.

It had previously expected full-year adjusted operating profit to come in between 155 million pounds and 165 million pounds, lower than the 171.5 million pounds reported last year.

"Taken in conjunction with the continuing prolonged underlying softness in the Chinese market, these factors have resulted in lower-than-expected volume across the site footprint, which has a consequent impact on both revenue and operating profit," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8112 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)