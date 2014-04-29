UPDATE 3-Indonesia police say Interpol issues red notices for 3 Sinopec execs
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
April 29 Essentra Plc, a supplier of plastic and fibre products, reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter revenue helped by demand for special filters and speciality tapes.
The FTSE-250 company, formerly known as Filtrona, said it had acquired plastic protection products maker Kelvindale Products Pty Ltd to foray into the Australian market.
Revenue at the company's filter products unit, its largest division by revenue, grew 11 percent on a like-for-like basis since the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
BOSASSO, Somalia, March 21 The head of anti-piracy operations in the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia said he had been fired for speaking out about illegal fishing, which he claims could trigger a new outbreak of piracy in the Indian Ocean.
* Chicago Fed Evans says two more rate hikes likely this year