Feb 17 Essentra Plc, a supplier of
speciality plastic and packaging components, said full-year
profit fell 26 percent on flagging sales at its health and
personal care packaging unit, due to integration issues from an
acquisition completed in 2015.
The company, which was formed after being demerged from
Bunzl Plc in June 2005, said full-year pretax profit
fell to 119 million pounds ($148.62 million) from 161 million
pounds a year earlier.
The health and personal care packaging unit, which bought
the specialist packaging division of Clondalkin Group, is the
company's biggest and accounts up for about 40 percent of total
revenue. Operating profit at the unit fell 44 percent.
"In particular, the integration issues primarily relating to
the Clondalkin acquisition in Health & Personal Care
Packaging... not only resulted in additional cost but also in an
accelerating decline in the underlying trading position at the
impacted sites," the company said in a statement on Friday.
($1 = 0.8007 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)