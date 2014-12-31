Dec 31 Essere Benessere SpA :

* Restructures debt for new partnership

* Board has approved temporal rental of factory to new entity for 98 percent held by Essere Benessere

* Name of new entity will be EB Srl, with Essere Benessere acting as its holding company

* Temporal rental consists of an annual cost of 400,000 euros ($486,160)

* Debt restructuring plan will also consist of new capital increase and sale of assets

* Debt currently consists of 25 million euros on a 5 year basis

* Debt currently consists of 25 million euros on a 5 year basis

* Debt also consists of 6.4 million euros rescheduled debt to suppliers and 8.9 million euros of maturing debt to suppliers

($1 = 0.8228 euros)