UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 31 Essere Benessere SpA :
* Restructures debt for new partnership
* Board has approved temporal rental of factory to new entity for 98 percent held by Essere Benessere
* Name of new entity will be EB Srl, with Essere Benessere acting as its holding company
* Temporal rental consists of an annual cost of 400,000 euros ($486,160)
* Debt restructuring plan will also consist of new capital increase and sale of assets
* Debt currently consists of 25 million euros on a 5 year basis
* Debt also consists of 6.4 million euros rescheduled debt to suppliers and 8.9 million euros of maturing debt to suppliers Source text: reut.rs/1ryJyaW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources