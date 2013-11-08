(Corrects headline to say Essilor to buy Costa)

Essilor agrees to acquire Costa, the fastest growing performance sunglass

brand in the United States * Sees FY 2013 revenue about $100 million * Essilor says Costa shareholders will receive $21.50 per share * Essilor says deal has an estimated enterprise value of approximately $270 million