Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 7 Euronext:
* 458,564 new ordinary shares issued by Essilor Intl-Cie Gle Optique will be listed on Euronext Paris market as of Jan. 12
* Reason for Essilor Intl-Cie Gle Optique capital increase is exercise of option and new number of outstanding shares is 215,892,528 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: