PARIS, Oct 21 Essilor , the world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses, met forecasts on Friday with a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by emerging-market growth and the strong performance of its lenses and optical tools business.

Despite an uncertain economic climate, Essilor confirmed its goal for a 6-8 percent rise in full-year revenue, excluding exchange rate changes and strategic acquisitions, and a stable contribution margin, excluding acquisitions.

Third-quarter sales reached 1.039 billion euros, bang in line with the forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 10 analysts.

Sales rose 4.4 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Between July and September, Essilor said it purchased 226,655 of its own shares on the market, for a total of 11.3 million euros.

Cash flow generated during the period financed almost all of these share buybacks, as well as the period's capital expenditure and acquisitions.

At Sept. 30, net debt stood at 480 million euros, up 35 million euros over the quarter. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)