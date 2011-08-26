* H1 net rises to 258 mln euros, sales up at 2.06 bln euros

* Keeps sales, margin targets amid economic uncertainties

* Launches new type of anti-fogging lenses

* Shares fall 0.5 percent

(Adds CEO comments, shares)

PARIS, Aug 26 Essilor International is counting on its innovation in corrective eye lenses and demand in fast-growing economies to help it reach its full-year targets after first-half net profit rose 8 percent.

The world's biggest maker of corrective eye lenses said that despite an increasingly uncertain economic environment, it still expects sales to grow between 6 and 8 percent this year. The target excludes the effects from currency fluctuations against the euro and strategic acquisitions.

Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said in a conference call that signs of economic slowdown in the United States and the difficulties in the euro zone could not be ignored. But he added that Essilor is in stronger shape compared with 2008 because of its expansion into mid-market optical products and presence in emerging markets.

"I have no forecasts on the economy, but our strength, solidity and confidence confirm our guidance for 2011," he said.

Essilor also launched on Friday a new type of anti-fogging lenses to further strengthen its market share.

Its shares were down 0.51 percent at 52.86 euros at 0835 GMT.

For the rest of the year, Essilor will "continue to rely on its innovation, its operational efficiency and financial capacity to build on its position in high-range products, continue its expansion in the mid-range products and benefit from a rapid expansion in countries with high potential," it said in an official statement published in Les Echos newspaper.

Margins, it reiterated, should remain at high levels this year, excluding strategic acquisitions. Essilor's operating, or contribution margin, was 18.2 percent of sales last year and came in at 18 percent in the first half this year.

Net profit rose to 258 million euros ($363.4 million) in the first half of this year from 238.8 million in the same period in 2010. Sales grew 6.9 percent to 2.06 billion euros.

Essilor's expansion spree carried on in the first half with 13 new partnerships with distributors or acquisitions of prescription laboratories.

Sagnieres said Essilor will continue to look for acquisitions and partnerships, particularly in emerging markets, in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Elena Berton; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Hans-Juergen Peters) ($1=.7099 Euro)