PARIS Aug 26 Essilor International (ESSI.PA) posted a 8 percent rise in first-half net profit on Friday and kept its financial targets for 2011 as its bets on its innovation in corrective eye lenses and demand in fast-growing economies.

The world's biggest maker of corrective eye lenses said that even amid an increasingly uncertain economic environment, it still expects sales to grow between 6 and 8 percent this year, excluding the effects from currency fluctuations against the euro and strategic acquisitions.

For the rest of the year, Essilor will "continue to rely on its innovation, its operational efficiency and financial capacity to build on its position in high-range products, continue its expansion in the mid-range products and benefit from a rapid expansion in countries with high potential," it said in an official statement published in Les Echos newspaper.

Margins, it reiterated, should remain at high levels this year, excluding strategic acquisitions. Essilor's operating, or contribution margin, was 18.2 percent of sales last year.

Net profit rose to 258 million euros ($363.4 million) in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2010. Sales grew 6.9 percent to 2.06 billion euros and the operating margin came in at 18 percent.

Essilor's expansion spree carried on in the first half with 13 new partnerships with distributors or acquisitions of prescription laboratories. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; editing by Carol Bishopric)