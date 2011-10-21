PARIS Oct 21 Essilor , the world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses, met forecasts on Friday with a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by emerging-market growths.

Despite an uncertain economic climate, Essilor confirmed its goal for a 6-8 percent rise in full-year revenue, excluding exchange rate changes and strategic acquisitions, and a stable contribution margin, excluding strategic acquisitions.

Third-quarter sales reached 1.039 billion euros, bang in line with a 1.039 billion forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 10 analysts. Sales rose 4.4 percent on a like-for-like basis.

