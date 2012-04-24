BRIEF-Medtronic says FDA approves expanded indication for Medtronic Freezor Xtra Cryoablation Catheter
* Fda approves expanded indication for medtronic freezor xtra cryoablation catheter
PARIS, April 24 Essilor, the world's largest maker of corrective eye lenses, on Tuesday said first-quarter revenue jumped 24 percent, lifted by the launch of new anti-fog and anti-UV lens ranges and strong growth in the U.S.
Sales in the three months to March 31 rose to 1.27 billion, up 23.6 percent on a reported basis and 8.5 percent organically, beating an average forecast of 1.2 billion from a Reuters poll of six analysts.
"Despite the macroeconomic uncertainties in certain regions of the world, this positive start to the year makes us confident that we will achieve our full-year 2012 target of revenue growth of 12 percent to 15 percent, excluding the currency effect," Chief Executive Hubert Sagnieres said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
* Alexion CFO says "we're preparing for potential tax reform": conf call