PARIS Oct 24 Essilor, the world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, stuck to its full-year revenue and margin forecasts after organic sales growth accelerated in the third quarter.

Third-quarter sales grew 3.9 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.415 billion euros ($1.79 billion), Essilor said in a statement on Friday. This compared with 3.5 percent like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter.

The company reaffirmed it aimed for full-year revenue growth of over 13 percent excluding currency effects and an adjusted operating margin of around 18.6 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet,Editing by dominique Vidalon)