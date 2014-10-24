PARIS Oct 24 Essilor, the world's
largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, stuck to its full-year
revenue and margin forecasts after organic sales growth
accelerated in the third quarter.
Third-quarter sales grew 3.9 percent on a like-for-like
basis to 1.415 billion euros ($1.79 billion), Essilor said in a
statement on Friday. This compared with 3.5 percent
like-for-like sales growth in the second quarter.
The company reaffirmed it aimed for full-year revenue growth
of over 13 percent excluding currency effects and an adjusted
operating margin of around 18.6 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet,Editing by dominique Vidalon)