BRIEF-Canada House updates on patient initiatives and expansion
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
PARIS Oct 24 Essilor, the world's largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, cut its full-year growth target again on Thursday, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in North America and delays in finalising some acquisitions.
The company now expects 2013 like-for-like revenue including bolt-on acquisitions to rise around 6 percent. The company had cut its forecast to close to 7 percent in August, a slowdown from 8 percent last year.
Third-quarter sales rose 7.1 percent to 1.24 billion euros ($1.71 billion), Essilor said in a statement.
Essilor stuck to its target for a high level of profitability, however, as it rolls out new products. Its operating margin was 18.3 percent in the first six months of the year.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan)
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
* U.S. CDC - investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of stec infections linked to I.M. Healthy brand soynut butter