BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
PARIS, July 29 Essilor does not expect any major antitrust issues arising from its purchase of PPG Industries Inc's controlling stake in their Transitions Optical joint venture, its chief operating officer said on Monday.
"Lawyers for Essilor and PPG don't see any major issues, but it takes time and this is why we don't expect the closing before the first semester of 2014," Laurent Vacherot said during a conference call.
PPG said earlier on Monday it had agreed to sell its controlling stake in Transitions Optical to Essilor for $1.73 billion.
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces termination of its agreement to acquire Soluble Systems Llc
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.