BRIEF-Canada House updates on patient initiatives and expansion
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
PARIS Oct 24 ESSILOR : * Shares fall 3.1 percent after Q3 sales/cuts sales goal
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
* U.S. CDC - investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of stec infections linked to I.M. Healthy brand soynut butter