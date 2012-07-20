LONDON, July 20 The fuel company Esso and a
contractor firm will face criminal charges in Britain related to
the 2008 death of a seaman working on a fuel tanker docked at an
Esso facility, state prosecutors said on Friday.
Juan Antonio Quintanilla Romero, a 40-year-old Honduran
national, was crushed by a large fuel pipe when the crane from
which it was suspended gave way because of a severely corroded
bolt, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
The fuel tanker was berthed at the Fawley oil refinery near
Southampton, on the coast of southern England. The refinery is
owned by Esso Petroleum Company, Ltd, a British refining,
distribution and marketing unit of U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil
.
Esso will be charged with breaches of health and safety
regulations, while a contractor, British firm Austin & McLean
will be charged with corporate manslaughter as well as health
and safety offences.
"Esso is disappointed at the decision of the Crown
Prosecution Service to bring the charges against us ... and we
intend to contest and defend ourselves against the charges," the
company said in a statement.
"We have a detailed understanding of the facts and
circumstances pertaining to the incident and do not believe that
the health and safety regulatory charges are justified."
A family-owned firm specialising in heavy lifting
engineering, Austin & McLean had been hired by Esso at the time
of Romero's death to undertake maintenance on the crane that
failed. The company denied the charges against it.
"At the time of the incident Austin and McLean Limited was
contracted to carry out inspections of lifting equipment at the
(Fawley Marine) Terminal," the company said in a statement.
"The last scheduled six-monthly inspection of the crane
involved in the accident was undertaken on March 19, 2008."
Romero's death occurred on Aug. 30 of that year.
The CPS said representatives of both companies would appear
at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Sept. 5.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Anthony Barker)