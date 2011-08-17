* Exxon sale continues recent trend of reviewing Asian
assets
* San Miguel to upgrade Esso's Port Dickson refinery
* Malaysia's Esso shares jump 14.1 percent
(Adds details, background, company comments)
By Min Hun Fong and Rosemarie Francisco
KUALA LUMPUR/MANILA, Aug 17 San Miguel
struck deals on Wednesday to buy ExxonMobil's Malaysian
assets for $610 million as the Philippine conglomerate
aggressively expands on infrastructure assets outside its home
base.
San Miguel said it was buying Exxon's 65 percent stake in
Malaysian refiner Esso , confirming an earlier report
by Reuters.
Esso said the price was $206 million, lower than current
market value. The Philippine company also snapped up two
unlisted Malaysian units of ExxonMobil covering hundreds of
retail stations for $404 million, boosting its energy portfolio.
Shares of Esso jumped as much as 14.1 percent to 4.96
ringgit after Reuters reported on the deal.
The Philippine company has diversified its assets in recent
years, spinning off its traditional brewing business and moving
into areas such as domestic power, telecommunications,
infrastructure, and energy.
"San Miguel envisions considerable potential and benefit in
upgrading the existing refining operations of Esso Malaysia to
value-added product segments," San Miguel's adviser for the
deal, Maybank Investment, said in a stock exchange filing.
"With 560 retail stations in Malaysia the companies to be
acquired are also expected to continue to deliver steady
earnings in a stable but growing market."
At the same time, ExxonMobil has been actively reviewing its
Asian assets and earlier this month agreed to sell its stake in
three companies associated with the Indonesian gas and liquefied
natural gas business.
Reuters also reported earlier this year that Thai Oil
was looking at buying ExxonMobil's Esso in Thailand.
The 3.50 ringgit per share price paid by San Miguel for Esso
Malaysia is a steep 29 percent discount to its closing price of
4.95 ringgit.
REFINERY
Esso's operations in Malaysia are mostly centered on a
refinery located in Port Dickson on the west coast. The Port
Dickson refinery has a processing capacity of 88,000 barrels of
crude per day (bpd), but it averaged 45,000 bpd in 2010.
The firm's market cap on Wednesday was about 1.17 billion
ringgit ($392.55 million), and Exxon's 65 percent stake valued
at about 760 million ringgit.
"Exxon Mobil's Malaysian downstream business is attractive
to San Miguel given that there is plenty of room to move up the
value chain by upgrading refinery capabilities," said San Miguel
president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang in a press
statement.
"Our plan would be to upgrade the Port Dickson refinery so
that it can make use of a wider variety of crudes, and produce
higher-value products."
A source familiar with the deal told Reuters that San
Miguel's willingness to invest in Esso's refinery was one of the
key factors that helped them clinch the deal.
The Port Dickson refinery presently produces a range of
products including gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG), jet fuel, kerosene and low-sulfur waxy residue.
Cash-rich San Miguel said on Tuesday it had received
proceeds worth 13 billion pesos ($306.7 million) from a share
purchase deal covering a portion of its stake in Manila Electric
Co .
It sold the unit to its food arm, San Miguel Pure Foods
, giving the parent fresh funds for new acquisitions.
San Miguel owns a majority share of the Philippines' largest
oil refiner, Petron Corp , and the Esso purchase will
widen the group's exposure in the oil refinery and distribution
business.
($1 = 2.980 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)