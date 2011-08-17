* Exxon sale continues recent trend of reviewing Asian assets

* San Miguel to upgrade Esso's Port Dickson refinery

* Malaysia's Esso shares jump 14.1 percent (Adds details, background, company comments)

By Min Hun Fong and Rosemarie Francisco

KUALA LUMPUR/MANILA, Aug 17 San Miguel struck deals on Wednesday to buy ExxonMobil's Malaysian assets for $610 million as the Philippine conglomerate aggressively expands on infrastructure assets outside its home base.

San Miguel said it was buying Exxon's 65 percent stake in Malaysian refiner Esso , confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

Esso said the price was $206 million, lower than current market value. The Philippine company also snapped up two unlisted Malaysian units of ExxonMobil covering hundreds of retail stations for $404 million, boosting its energy portfolio.

Shares of Esso jumped as much as 14.1 percent to 4.96 ringgit after Reuters reported on the deal.

The Philippine company has diversified its assets in recent years, spinning off its traditional brewing business and moving into areas such as domestic power, telecommunications, infrastructure, and energy.

"San Miguel envisions considerable potential and benefit in upgrading the existing refining operations of Esso Malaysia to value-added product segments," San Miguel's adviser for the deal, Maybank Investment, said in a stock exchange filing.

"With 560 retail stations in Malaysia the companies to be acquired are also expected to continue to deliver steady earnings in a stable but growing market."

At the same time, ExxonMobil has been actively reviewing its Asian assets and earlier this month agreed to sell its stake in three companies associated with the Indonesian gas and liquefied natural gas business.

Reuters also reported earlier this year that Thai Oil was looking at buying ExxonMobil's Esso in Thailand.

The 3.50 ringgit per share price paid by San Miguel for Esso Malaysia is a steep 29 percent discount to its closing price of 4.95 ringgit.

REFINERY

Esso's operations in Malaysia are mostly centered on a refinery located in Port Dickson on the west coast. The Port Dickson refinery has a processing capacity of 88,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd), but it averaged 45,000 bpd in 2010.

The firm's market cap on Wednesday was about 1.17 billion ringgit ($392.55 million), and Exxon's 65 percent stake valued at about 760 million ringgit.

"Exxon Mobil's Malaysian downstream business is attractive to San Miguel given that there is plenty of room to move up the value chain by upgrading refinery capabilities," said San Miguel president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang in a press statement.

"Our plan would be to upgrade the Port Dickson refinery so that it can make use of a wider variety of crudes, and produce higher-value products."

A source familiar with the deal told Reuters that San Miguel's willingness to invest in Esso's refinery was one of the key factors that helped them clinch the deal.

The Port Dickson refinery presently produces a range of products including gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), jet fuel, kerosene and low-sulfur waxy residue.

Cash-rich San Miguel said on Tuesday it had received proceeds worth 13 billion pesos ($306.7 million) from a share purchase deal covering a portion of its stake in Manila Electric Co .

It sold the unit to its food arm, San Miguel Pure Foods , giving the parent fresh funds for new acquisitions.

San Miguel owns a majority share of the Philippines' largest oil refiner, Petron Corp , and the Esso purchase will widen the group's exposure in the oil refinery and distribution business.

($1 = 2.980 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)