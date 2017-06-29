SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's second largest
college operator, Estácio Participações SA, will buy back up to
5 percent of its shares, the company said in a securities filing
on Thursday, a day after Brazil´s antitrust watchdog Cade
rejected a takeover proposal by larger rival Kroton Educacional
SA.
Estacio shares fell 2 percent on Thursday, to 14.40 reais,
extending last month's losses to 19 percent as the proposed 5.5
billion-real ($1.7 billion) deal with Kroton fell through.
In the same securities filing, Estácio also said its board
authorized the company to engage financial advisors to look for
potential acquisition targets.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Andrew Hay)