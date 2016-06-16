SAO PAULO, June 16 Estácio Participações SA, the
Brazilian education firm target of two rival takeover bids,
named No. 2 shareholder Chaim Zaher as chief executive officer
on Thursday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the
situation.
Zaher replaces Rogêrio Frota Melzi at the helm of Rio de
Janeiro-based Estácio, said the source, who requested anonymity
because the decision remains private. Estácio plans to formally
announce Zaher's appointment in a securities filing around 7
p.m. local time (2200 GMT).
Estácio did not comment. The online edition of Brazilian
business magazine Exame first reported Zaher's appointment.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)