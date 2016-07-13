RIO DE JANEIRO, July 13 Brazilian education
company Ser Educacional SA is looking acquisition
targets after its bid to merge with rival Estácio Participações
SA failed, Chief Executive Janio Diniz told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Ser plans to grow primarily in the distance learning segment
over the next two years, Diniz said. Estácio's board recommended
last Friday that shareholders approve the third takeover offer
made by rival Kroton Educacional SA. Ser canceled its
bid last Monday.
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol, writing by Tatiana Bautzer,
editing by G Crosse)