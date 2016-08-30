SAO PAULO Aug 30 Estácio Participações SA
, Brazil's second-largest for-profit education
company, said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Gilberto
Teixeira de Castro stepped down after less than two months in
the post, citing personal reasons.
It was the second time in as many months that Estácio
changed a CEO. Castro, who will be replaced on an acting basis
by Chief Financial Officer Pedro Thompson, will lead a
transition through the end of September, according to a
securities filing.
Thompson will remain as Estácio's CFO, the filing added.
Castro had assumed the CEO role after the resignation of
Chahim Zaher, also a major shareholder of Estácio, as the
company's top executive early in July.
Shares of Estácio shed 2.2 percent to 17.05 reais at noon in
São Paulo. The stock is up 39 percent this year.
Rio de Janeiro-based Estácio, which agreed to a takeover by
larger rival Kroton Educacional SA last month,
recently found accounting irregularities and has been struggling
with mounting competition in Brazil's education
sector.
The combination of Kroton and Estácio could create the
world's No. 1 for-profit education company, with about 1.5
million students. The deal faces stringent regulatory and
congressional scrutiny, analysts said.
($1 = 3.2582 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and
Dan Grebler)