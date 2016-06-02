(Adds details from filing, analysts' comments, background)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, June 2 Kroton Educacional SA, Latin America's biggest for-profit education company, is preparing an unsolicited offer for smaller rival Estácio Participações SA , setting the stage for what may turn into the largest hostile takeover in one of Brazil's fast-growing industries.

In a securities filing published on Thursday, Kroton said it could offer 0.977 common share for each Estácio share. The all-stock deal is valued at 3.37 billion reais ($937 million) based on Wednesday's prices. The swap ratio reflects an average of Estácio's share price over the past 30 trading sessions.

Estácio's board will meet this week to discuss the offer, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said Kroton's offer fails to reflect "the intrinsic and fair value" of Estácio's shares.

If successful, Kroton's bid for Estácio could unleash a wave of mergers in Brazil's education industry, underpinning the resilience of for-profit college operators during a two-year recession in which student delinquencies have risen and the government has slashed funding for student loans.

According to the source, some of the largest shareholders in Estácio, including New York-based Oppenheimer Funds Inc and Brazil's Zaher family, were "taken by surprise" with the offer. Analysts and bankers said a surge in the stock prices of both companies on the news suggests Kroton's offer could potentially become hostile and would have to be raised to succeed.

Both companies said in separate filings there were no formal talks between them prior to the offering. Estácio first learned of the plan through Kroton's Thursday filing.

Shares of Estácio jumped 24 percent to 13.74 reais, while those of Kroton gained 12.9 percent to 12.65 reais on Thursday. Rio de Janeiro-based Estácio is down 60 percent since peaking in March 2014.

In the year through Wednesday, Kroton's stock has risen 18 percent, while Estácio's has fallen 21 percent. Kroton is trading at a 50 percent premium to Estácio, based on their price-to-earnings ratios, well above historic averages.

According to Bradesco BBI analyst Luiz Azevedo, Estácio's bylaws require a bidder to offer either the highest weighted-average share price in the past 90 trading sessions, or the price set in the latest stock offering over the past 24 months, or the estimate of the company's fair value per share.

The current offer is below estimates for the three options.

"Kroton would have to offer a better proposal than current market value to comply with Estácio's bylaws and convince shareholders to accept the deal," Azevedo said, noting that Kroton has ample room to raise the bid without overpaying.

LITTLE OVERLAPPING

Kroton has hired investment banking firm Itaú BBA SA and law firm Barbosa Müssnich & Aragão as advisors. The company will submit a proposal to Estácio's board, management and shareholders, the filing said, without elaborating.

Reuters reported on April 13 that Kroton was analyzing potential acquisitions across Brazil. Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Kroton paid 5 billion reais for rival Anhanguera Educacional SA in 2013.

In the filing, Kroton said that, under the current proposal, Estácio shareholders would own almost 16 percent of the combined entity, with Kroton shareholders owning the rest. The proposal came as Kroton identified complementary geography and potential for cost-cutting and efficiency gains.

The jump in Estácio's share price was the biggest intraday rise since October 2008. Trading volumes of the stock surged this week, suggesting investors suspected a deal was in the works.

In a recent report, Morgan Stanley & Co analysts said a Kroton offer for Estácio was possible. By gobbling up Estácio, Kroton could accelerate expansion in Rio de Janeiro state as well as the underserved north and northeast regions.

Morgan Stanley's Javier Martínez de Olcos Cerdán said in the report that Kroton's purchase of Estácio would trigger at least 3.5 billion reais in cost savings.

($1 = 3.5954 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr, Brad Haynes, Reese Ewing and Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Richard Chang)