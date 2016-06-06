By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, June 5
SAO PAULO, June 5 Estácio Participações SA has
gone from being predator to prey, as a recent share slump left
Brazil's No. 2 for-profit college operator vulnerable to a
flurry of unsolicited takeover bids from larger and smaller
rivals alike.
Rio de Janeiro-based Estácio received a second
takeover offer in four days on Sunday, when Ser Educacional SA
placed a non-binding merger bid. Kroton Educacional
SA had made a preliminary all-stock deal valued at
3.37 billion reais ($956 million) on Thursday.
Estácio, the byproduct of a series of acquisitions in recent
years, said in a securities filing on Sunday that a three-member
committee had been appointed to analyze both bids and, if
necessary, make a counteroffer to "maximize shareholder value".
Slowing revenue growth drove Estácio's stock down 21 percent
in the year through Wednesday, the day before Kroton's bid was
announced. By contrast, profit resilience has helped bolster the
shares of Kroton and Ser Educacional, which gained 18 percent
and 51 percent, respectively, in the same period.
The proposals are setting the stage for what may become the
largest hostile takeover in Brazil's fast-growing education
sector. Interest for Estácio underpins the strength of
for-profit college operators even as a two-year recession stoked
student delinquencies and led the government to cut student loan
subsidies.
Both offers, however, face tough antitrust scrutiny, as a
prior round of takeovers left market leader Kroton with twice as
many students as Estácio, and a likely rejection from Estácio
shareholders. Shares of Estácio are up 36 percent since
Thursday, suggesting investors expect suitors to sweeten offers.
"Disclosing a potential takeover like this without properly
preparing the ground, like more structured terms, for instance,
creates uncertainties and leaves room for defensive moves by
Estácio," Victor Schabbel, an analyst with Credit Suisse
Securities, said of the Kroton offer.
In a separate filing, Ser Educational offered to pay Estácio
shareholders a one-time dividend worth 590 million reais. Kroton
has yet to present a formal, non-binding offer.
The battle for Estácio is also pitting Brazil's top banks
and law firms against one another.
The investment-banking arms of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
and Credit Suisse Group AG are advising
Kroton and Ser Educational on their unsolicited proposals. Grupo
BTG Pactual SA, Brazil's No. 1 independent
investment bank, is Estácio's advisor.
Executives at Ser Educacional, based in the Brazilian
northeastern city of Recife, will detail the Estácio offer to
investors at a Monday conference call.
($1 = 3.5268 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)