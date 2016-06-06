(Adds comments from Ser Educacional, background, share performance, paragraphs 3-16)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, June 6 Estácio Participações SA has gone from predator to prey, as a recent share slump left Brazil's No. 2 for-profit college operator vulnerable to unsolicited takeover bids from larger and smaller rivals alike.

Rio de Janeiro-based Estácio received a second takeover offer in four days on Sunday, when Ser Educacional SA placed a non-binding merger bid. Kroton Educacional SA had made a preliminary all-stock deal valued at 3.37 billion reais ($956 million) on Thursday.

The proposals are setting the stage for what may become the largest hostile takeover in Brazil's education sector. Interest in Estácio underpins the strength of for-profit college operators even as a two-year recession pushes up student delinquencies on loans and the government cuts student loan subsidies.

Shares in Brazil's four listed education companies have surged an average 21 percent this year, trailing only banks in São Paulo, after successfully wrestling market share from their privately held peers. Ser Educacional and Kroton have gained more than any of their listed rivals, after stringent cost cuts generated the cash they needed for acquisition opportunities.

Both offers, however, face likely resistance from Estácio shareholders and tough scrutiny on antitrust grounds, as a prior round of takeovers left market leader Kroton with twice as many students as Estácio. Shares of Estácio rose 40 percent since Thursday, suggesting investors expect suitors to sweeten offers.

Still, gains in Estácio's stock lost steam after executives at Ser Educacional on Monday ruled out an improvement to their cash and stock merger offer. Estácio, which jumped as much as 7.3 percent at open, traded 4.8 percent higher at 14.55 reais in early afternoon trading.

Ser Educacional's cash and stock proposal has "cost synergy and regulatory and industrial execution elements making it quite favorable" for both parties, Chief Executive Officer Jânyo Diniz told investors at a conference call to discuss the offer.

Shares of Kroton fell 4.5 percent.

COMMITTEE

Recife, Brazil-based Ser Educational offered to pay Estácio shareholders a one-time dividend of 590 million reais, and exchange shares. Kroton has yet to make a formal, non-binding offer.

Estácio, the byproduct of a series of acquisitions in recent years, said in a securities filing on Sunday that a three-member committee had been appointed to analyze both bids and, if necessary, make a counteroffer to "maximize shareholder value."

Slowing revenue growth drove Estácio's stock down 21 percent in the year through Wednesday, the day before Kroton's bid was announced. By contrast, profit resilience has helped bolster the shares of Kroton and Ser Educacional, which gained 18 percent and 51 percent, respectively, in the same period.

"Disclosing a potential takeover like this without properly preparing the ground, like more structured terms, for instance, creates uncertainties and leaves room for defensive moves by Estácio," Victor Schabbel, an analyst with Credit Suisse Securities, said of the Kroton offer.

Between 2012 and 2014, shares of Brazilian education companies skyrocketed, despite a prolonged slowdown in the economy, as investors saw them benefiting from repressed demand for higher education among the nation's growing middle class.

Yet, the shares suffered last year after President Dilma Rousseff's government had to cut student loans and grants. The Senate suspended Rousseff and put her on impeachment trial last month, on grounds she breached budgetary rules.

The battle for Estácio is also pitting some of Brazil's largest financial advisory firms.

The investment-banking arms of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Credit Suisse Group AG are advising Kroton and Ser Educational on their unsolicited proposals, respectively. Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the top-ranked mergers and acquisitions advisor in Brazil this year, is acting as Estácio's advisor.

($1 = 3.5268 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Brad Haynes in São Paulo; Editing by Frances Kerry and David Gregorio)